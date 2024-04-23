Election 2024: Choose wisely, support whoever wins to make Ghana great again — Michael Blackson urges

US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson has advised voters to choose wisely in the country's upcoming general elections.

Mr. Blackson, who said he wasn't going to endorse any candidate urged Ghanaians to accept and support whoever becomes president after the polls so the country can become great again.

The Hollywood star acknowledged the fact that the country is facing a lot of challenges even beyond economic hardships and needs a better leader to fix it.

“Ghana you have 3 choices in this upcoming election, NPP, NDC or one of the independent guys. You have to choose wisely.

“I’m not going to tell you who to vote for but whoever wins we all have to come together and make Ghana great. Regardless of the hardship Ghana has a lot going for itself unlike most countries in west Africa,” he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, April 23.

According to many, the upcoming polls is a horse race between former president and , the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Other independent candidates like Nana Kwame Cheddar of the New Force movement and Alan Kyerematen of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change are also contesting to end the duopoly of the NDC and NPP.