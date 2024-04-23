ModernGhana logo
I'm not in a relationship; my biggest fear now is falling in love — Former AIDS Commission's ambassador

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, the former ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission, has revealed her reluctance to enter into a relationship, making reference to her past experiences with men as the reason behind her apprehension.

In an interview with 3FM, monitored by ModernGhana News, Joyce Mensah expressed her decision to abstain from romantic entanglements in order to focus on her career.

She confessed that one of her greatest fears is falling in love, a sentiment shaped by her previous encounters with men.

"Currently, I am not in a relationship, and I don’t wish to. My biggest fear now is to fall in love, which I don’t want to happen," she candidly stated.

Addressing questions about fulfilling her sexual desires while remaining single, she admitted her openness to using vibrators as a means of satisfaction, stating, "Yes, I will."

Joyce Mensah also expressed surprise over men's lack of interest in her HIV status, despite her former role as an ambassador for the Ghana AIDS Commission.

"When the men meet me, they even forget to ask about my HIV status. I don’t need to convince anyone. Because of my communication and how soft my body is, men are attracted to me," Mensah revealed.

Her tenure as the ambassador for the Ghana AIDS Commission was marred by controversy, including her admission of fabricating her HIV status.

