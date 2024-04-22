ModernGhana logo
22.04.2024 General News

Nude music video: I didn’t know it’d go that far; it’s been a blessing, opened doors for me — Lord Paper

22.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian musician Michael Takyi-Frimpong, known by his stage name Lord Paper, has reflected on the aftermath of his controversial music video titled "Ewurama," admitting that it has become a blessing for him today.

In 2016, Lord Paper stirred controversy with the release of the music video which featured explicit content including a sex scene.

Despite facing backlash from many quarters, Lord Paper stood by his creative decision, asserting that it achieved the desired impact.

However, in an interview on 'Showtym with Andy Dosty,' Lord Paper revealed that he underestimated the repercussions of the video and the impact it would have on his career.

He confessed that at the time of its release, he lacked the experience and support team necessary to navigate the ensuing attention effectively.

"I was very young, and we shared ideas, and it was one of those days… and I didn’t think it would go that far. I wasn’t ready for the industry. I didn’t have a team, and people don’t like you when you are not on a team. I had no idea about the industry… if it were today, I would have turned it into something positive," Lord Paper reflected.

Despite the initial challenges he faced within the music industry, Lord Paper acknowledged that the controversial video opened doors for collaboration with A-list artists.

However, he also acknowledged the negative consequences, with some Ghanaians and celebrities distancing themselves from him due to the explicit content.

"Initially, they didn’t understand it. But now, a lot of artistes are connecting with me. Before, I was sidelined, musicians were not even talking to me. I went to radio stations and some sacked me," Lord Paper revealed.

Nevertheless, Lord Paper emphasized the personal growth and lessons he gained from the experience, expressing readiness to leverage his past to create better opportunities in the future.

