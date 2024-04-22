Captain Planet mourns death of his mother

22.04.2024 LISTEN

Captain Planet, a prominent member of the Ghanaian music group 4X4, shared the devastating news of his mother's death.

The artist, known for his vibrant persona on stage, revealed a more vulnerable side as he expressed his deepest sorrow and fear of losing his beloved mother.

In his message, Captain Planet wrote, "My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly. I still trust you Lord. Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ❤️🕊️" These words not only reflect his profound grief but also showcase the enduring bond between a son and his mother.

The news has elicited an outpouring of condolences and support from fans, friends, and fellow artists alike. Messages of sympathy have flooded social media platforms, with many expressing their sorrow and offering prayers for Captain Planet and his family during this difficult time.

As a cherished member of the Ghanaian music scene, Captain Planet has touched the hearts of many with his music, and now, in this moment of sorrow, the community has rallied around him to offer comfort and strength.

Despite the pain of his loss, Captain Planet's message also carries a message of faith and resilience, as he trusts in the divine amidst his grief. His tribute to his mother serves as a reminder of the enduring love between a mother and her child, a bond that transcends even the pain of separation.