ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.04.2024 Industry News

Captain Planet mourns death of his mother

Captain Planet mourns death of his mother
22.04.2024 LISTEN

Captain Planet, a prominent member of the Ghanaian music group 4X4, shared the devastating news of his mother's death.

The artist, known for his vibrant persona on stage, revealed a more vulnerable side as he expressed his deepest sorrow and fear of losing his beloved mother.

In his message, Captain Planet wrote, "My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly. I still trust you Lord. Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ❤️🕊️" These words not only reflect his profound grief but also showcase the enduring bond between a son and his mother.

The news has elicited an outpouring of condolences and support from fans, friends, and fellow artists alike. Messages of sympathy have flooded social media platforms, with many expressing their sorrow and offering prayers for Captain Planet and his family during this difficult time.

As a cherished member of the Ghanaian music scene, Captain Planet has touched the hearts of many with his music, and now, in this moment of sorrow, the community has rallied around him to offer comfort and strength.

Despite the pain of his loss, Captain Planet's message also carries a message of faith and resilience, as he trusts in the divine amidst his grief. His tribute to his mother serves as a reminder of the enduring love between a mother and her child, a bond that transcends even the pain of separation.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghanaians suffered ‘real dumsor’ under you; be the last to point fingers — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Dumsor: There’s an end in sight; maintenance work almost complete — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Asah-Asante cautions Bawumia over delayed selection of running mate for 2024...

3 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a meeting with the CHASS national executives ‘My gov’t will encourage private sector to build educational infrastructure’ — B...

3 hours ago

Dr. Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana 2024 polls: Delay in announcing NPP running mate an unnecessary waste of time — ...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ghana deserves better; not this gov’t of stealing, land-grabbing, dumsor – Bawah...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP’s probing of Scholarship Secretariat demonstrates government’s intent to fig...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading member of the NDC Ghanaians have been so indulgent with this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia disaster of a gove...

3 hours ago

Stop paying Musah Danquah; hes a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Koku Anyidoho to Mahama Stop paying Musah Danquah; he’s a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line