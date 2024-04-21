Counsellor Edem Adofoli urges Shatta Wale to seek mental health support

Renowned counsellor Edem Adofoli has urged Shatta Wale to consider seeking mental health support amidst ongoing challenges in the music industry.

In a recent interview, the well-respected counsellor indicated that the 'Kakai' hitmaker’s public utterances showed that he lacked emotional management and that having a professional on his team would go a long way to help him.

“Some people…don’t know how to handle their emotions in stressful situations, and so they lash out publicly.

“Those close to him and on his team likely avoid saying things that might upset him.… That’s why having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team would be beneficial,” Counselor Adofoli explained.

On Monday, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) cautioned Shatta Wale to desist from mocking colleague musician, Stonebwoy with disability.

During a performance at Sallahfest last week, Shatta went vile and rained insults on Stonebwoy for his absence at the highly anticipated Sallahfest event, which he assumed was a ploy for the latter to sideline him (Shatta Wale) for show.

In his usual rants, the Kakai hitmaker used “unprintable” words on Stonebwoy and mocked his way of walking, inciting a huge backlash since the video went viral on social media.

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has seen a video circulating on social media where Shatta Wale mocks Stonebwoy of his disabled leg.

In the video, Shatta Wale said among other negative statements. “You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don’t try and fight an able person.”