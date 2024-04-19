ModernGhana logo
Nobody can manage Shatta Wale; his manager only works for him — Nana Romeo jabs Sammy Flex 

Ghanaian radio host Nana Romeo has strongly criticized both Shatta Wale and his manager, Sammy Flex, in light of the recent controversy involving the dancehall artist.

Nana Romeo condemned Shatta Wale's derogatory remarks towards fellow artiste Stonebwoy, as well as his disrespectful comments about Stonebwoy's late mother and past injury.

He characterized Shatta Wale's behavior as immature and lacking professionalism, expressing disappointment in the artist's conduct.

Nana Romeo further suggested that Shatta Wale's actions reflect a lack of effective management in his career, pointing out the need for better guidance and direction.

He questioned the role of Sammy Flex as Wale's manager, asserting that “if Flex were truly in charge, he would have exercised greater control over Shatta Wale's actions.”

Nana Romeo added that “Shatta Wale operates independently without genuine managerial oversight.

“Shatta Wale has individuals working for him, but there is a notable absence of competent management guiding his career decisions.”

Challenging Sammy Flex, Nana Romeo urged him to publicly endorse Shatta Wale's controversial statements if he believes they are justifiable.

This, he suggested, would clarify Flex's stance on the matter and reveal the extent of his involvement in Shatta Wale's actions.

Listen to him in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
