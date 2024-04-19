Kumawood actor Wayoosi recently recounted a troubling incident that occurred during the filming of a movie titled "Wazinga" near two rivers in Mampong, Ashanti Region, involving his colleague, Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Wayoosi described the filming location as challenging due to its proximity to two rivers emitting a foul odor. Despite initial complaints from Vivian Jill about the smell, they continued with the shoot.

However, after completing the night scenes, Vivian Jill began experiencing uncontrollable trembling, prompting immediate concern for her health.

In response to her condition, they acted swiftly and transported her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for urgent medical attention.

“While we were shooting a movie titled ‘Wazinga’, at Mampong, the place was surrounded by two rivers… That’s where we shot all the night scenes. We did not perform any rituals before we began. When we started shooting, there was an unpleasant smell everywhere.

“So Vivian quickly told me it looks like the river is smelly, but I asked her to shut up and focus on the work. When we were done [shooting the movie], she started shaking, so we quickly rushed her to Komfo Anokye Hospital for treatment.

“If not for God, something bad could have happened to us. Ideally, we should have stopped when we started sensing the smell,” he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

However, Wayoosi clarified that the actress recovered later, adding that the incident could have been avoided if they had performed rituals to the river gods.