11.04.2024 Industry News

Actor Junior Pope and crew members die in tragic boat accident prompting indefinite suspension of riverine film shoots

11.04.2024 LISTEN

The Nollywood community mourns the loss of Mr. John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, and four other crew members in a boat mishap on the 10th of April 2024. The incident occurred at the waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba, during the filming of the movie "The Other Side of Life," produced by Adamma Luke.

The Office of the National President has swiftly responded to the tragedy, announcing a series of decisions aimed at ensuring the safety of its members:

Suspension of Films Involving Riverine Areas: All films involving riverine areas and boat riding have been suspended indefinitely to prevent further accidents.

Nationwide Shooting Hiatus: In honor of the lives lost, there will be no shoots at any location nationwide on Thursday, 11th April 2024.

Indefinite Suspension of "Another Side of Life": The film "Another Side of Life" has been suspended indefinitely, pending further investigations and safety assessments.

Ban on Collaboration with Adamma Luke: Actors are prohibited from working with Adamma Luke as a producer until further notice, emphasizing the Guild's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its members.

As the search for the bodies of the remaining persons continues, the Nollywood community comes together in solidarity, mourning the loss of their colleagues and offering condolences to their families.

Yours Sincerely,
Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas MON
National President, Actors Guild
Contact: 08065192303

Email: [email protected]
This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with filmmaking, particularly in challenging environments, and underscores the importance of prioritizing safety measures on movie sets.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
