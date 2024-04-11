ModernGhana logo
So many times we’ve survived near-death experiences — Lydia Forson recalls

Industry News Lydia Forson, Ghanaian actress
APR 11, 2024 LISTEN
Lydia Forson, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has opened up about the dangers that filmmakers often face while creating movies for audiences.

In a recent social media post, Forson said that she and many of her colleagues have come close to death several times during production.

She noted that there is a lack of adequate safety precautions and support for those in the industry.

"We take huge risks that are unnecessary and preventable. I've had close calls that still haunt me," Lydia Forson wrote.

“All we want to do is entertain people and tell stories, but the conditions we work in need major improvement,” she added.

Her comments come after the tragic death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope on Wednesday, April 10.

Junior Pope and three others drowned in a boating accident on the River Niger in the capital of Delta State.

Responding to the news, Forson said she was deeply shaken.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

