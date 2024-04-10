Tragic loss: Nollywood Star Junior Pope Odonwodo dies in boat accident

10.04.2024 LISTEN

Popularly known as Jnr Pope, Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo has tragically passed away.

Reports indicate that he lost his life this afternoon while on set in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Sources say he died in a boat accident along with two other actors whose identities remain unknown.

After the boat capsized, his body was retrieved and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Emma Onyemeziem, the Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has confirmed that his body has been deposited at the morgue.