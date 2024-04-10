ModernGhana logo
Roselyn Akosua Mantey attempts new Guinness World Record for longest Marathon Makeup Application

10.04.2024 LISTEN

Accomplishing what seemed impossible, Roselyn Akosua Mantey, a talented makeup artist from Ghana, has made history by attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon applying makeup by individuals.

The extraordinary feat began on Wednesday, April 3, and ended on Sunday, April 7, 2024, marking an incredible five days of continuous makeup application.

Before Roselyn Akosua Mantey's groundbreaking achievement, the previous record stood at a mere 24 hours.

Roselyn Akosua Mantey not only shattered this record but set a new standard with her five-day marathon, showcasing her unwavering determination and exceptional skills.

Initially, Akosua Mantey was supposed to run the longest marathon for 6 days, but due to health challenges, she had to end it in 5 days.

Throughout the record-breaking endeavor, Roselyn Akosua Mantey received overwhelming support from various celebrities and personalities who visited the venue to cheer her on. Notable figures such as AJ Poundz, Sokoo Hemaa, and Xandy Kamel graced the event with their presence, demonstrating solidarity and admiration for Mantey's remarkable endeavor. Additionally, renowned personalities including Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo, Nana Yaa Brefo, Osei Felicia, and Ms. Nancy endorsed the event, further amplifying its significance.

With over eight years of experience in the makeup industry, Roselyn Akosua Mantey's passion and dedication have propelled her to this remarkable achievement. Following her triumph, Roselyn Akosua Mantey expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout the journey. She also revealed her plans for the future, announcing the launch of the "Agenda Get a Skill" project, which aims to provide free makeup training tours across Ghana.

In her own words, Roselyn Akosua Mantey exclaimed, "A lot is coming up, and we are going to have a free makeup training tour across Ghana with the name Agenda Get a Skill project." Her determination and vision for empowering others through skill development are truly inspiring.

As Roselyn Akosua Mantey reflects on her accomplishment, she looks forward to bringing victory home and continuing to make an indelible mark in the world of makeup artistry. Her journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and passion in achieving extraordinary feats. Ghana celebrates Roselyn Akosua Mantey's historic achievement and eagerly anticipates the positive impact of her future endeavors.

