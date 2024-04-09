ModernGhana logo
OliveTheBoy's East Africa tour postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

Loop Music Ltd, the Ghanaian singer Olive the Boy's management, has announced the postponement of his highly anticipated tour of East Africa that was scheduled for April.

In a statement released via Loop Music Ltd's website and social media channels, the company said "unforeseen circumstances beyond our control have necessitated this decision."

They continued, saying "The safety and satisfaction of our fans and team remain our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action given the current situation."

Olive the Boy, known for his hit single "Goodsin", has developed a loyal following across several parts of Africa.

Fans in the region were eagerly anticipating his first live performances after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, noted Loop Music.

Loop Music Ltd expressed "understand[ing of] the disappointment this news may bring to our fans in East Africa, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused."

The statement added that the company is "actively working to reschedule the tour dates to a time when we can deliver the exceptional experience that our fans deserve."

The management thanked Olive the Boy's "fans, partners, and supporters for their unwavering understanding and continued enthusiasm" and committed to "returning to East Africa with an unforgettable tour experience."

