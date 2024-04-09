ModernGhana logo
09.04.2024 General News

Ghana is 'hard'; my daily total expenses are about GH₵1,500 — Wayoosi

09.04.2024 LISTEN

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, alias Wayoosi has opened up about the financial challenges he faces daily amidst the economic hardships in Ghana under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi shared insights into his daily expenses, revealing that while he tries to budget and plan ahead, he still ends up spending considerable amounts due to various factors.

"Times are really hard in Ghana nowadays. Personally, I try to manage my expenses, but it's still tough. Even on days when I don't spend much on fuel or food because I plan ahead, there are other expenses that add up," he disclosed.

Wayoosi highlighted that his daily expenses could amount to about GH₵1,500, including miscellaneous purchases, gifts, and other unforeseen costs.

"Sometimes, when I go out, people ask for financial assistance, and I try to help out where I can. Additionally, there are other purchases I need to make for personal or household items. All these expenses add up, and at the end of the day, it can reach around GH₵1,500," he explained.

His remarks come amidst widespread concerns about the rising cost of living and economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens in the country.

Many Ghanaians have expressed frustration over the government's handling of the economy, pointing to inflation, high fuel prices, and the depreciation of the local Cedi as key issues affecting their daily lives.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

