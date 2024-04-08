ModernGhana logo
The grind never stops; let my story inspire you to push forward — Sarkodie to fans, musicians

Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie, marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, celebrating 14 years in the music industry with a message of resilience and inspiration for his fans and fellow musicians.

In a Facebook post, the acclaimed rapper shared a reflective documentary chronicling his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in African music.

Sarkodie urged the youth to draw inspiration from his story and continue pushing forward despite adversities.

“From 2010 to now, the journey has been a testament to consistency and resilience. Let my story be a beacon of inspiration for you to keep pushing forward. The grind never stops. Greatness awaits!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

His recent single, 'Otan,' is a testament to his enduring spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence in the face of challenges.

With eight nominations at this year's Ghana Music Awards, including Artiste of the Year, Sarkodie's impact on the music industry continues to be recognized and celebrated.

He has previously clinched the award twice in 2010 and 2013.

Throughout his career, Sarkodie has garnered international acclaim, including BET Awards and various African accolades, solidifying his position as one of Africa's finest rappers.

Gideon Afful Amoako
