'I won't give you that vibe for you to give me that vibe; I'm focusing on my priorities — Afronita on romantic relationships

Industry News Afronita
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Afronita

Ghana's renowned dance sensation, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, alias Afronita has disclosed her decision to focus solely on her personal and professional aspirations while putting romantic relationships on hold for the time being.

During a live interview on Hitz FM on April 8, 2024, Afronitaa expressed her dedication to establishing herself before venturing into romantic commitments.

She emphasized that her aspirations are her topmost priorities at the moment of her life.

"I won't give you that vibe for you to give me that vibe. At the moment, my priorities are paramount. I have numerous aspirations to pursue, and I aim to establish myself before delving into romantic relationships," Afronita affirmed during the interview.

Despite her stance on romance, she maintained a light-hearted tone, jokingly stating, "I'll bounce you like a tennis ball," in reaction to questions about potential suitors.

Reflecting on her interactions with men, Afronita noted a hesitancy among some men to approach her romantically, attributing it to a fear of rejection.

"It's not necessarily negative, but I believe people hesitate to approach me because they fear rejection. Boys tend to think that way,” she remarked.

However, she clarified that while she prioritizes her goals, she maintains close friendships with male acquaintances.

"I have many male friends. I don't exude that intimidating vibe," she explained.

Sharing amusing anecdotes from her experiences, Afronita recounted humorous encounters with potential suitors, including an elderly man who expressed interest in her through direct messages.

"Some approaches are quite humorous. Once, someone DM'd me saying, 'Hi, can I have you if you're not married?' Who sends a message like that? He was a mature man," she shared.

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

