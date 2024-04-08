VIDEO: ‘I’ve rejected a $50,000 offer to do a song for a political party’ — Shasha Marley reveals

Renowned Ghanaian reggae musician Shasha Marley revealed that he recently turned down a $50,000 contract offer to produce a campaign song for a political party in Ghana.

In an interview with popular broadcaster Abeiku Santana on his Atuu show, Shasha Marley said the deal came through an old friend who is not involved in politics.

According to the Maata hitmaker, the offer involved recording the song in the studio for $6,000 as well as the $50,000 payment for producing and allowing the party to use the song for campaigning purposes ahead of Ghana's elections.

While the money is huge, Shasha Marley said he had concerns about how it may impact his career and image going forward.

“Doing a song for a political party is not my style. You will be amazed and surprised to know that I have rejected $50,000 from a political party that approached me for a reggae song for them to use to pass their message across," he stated.

According to the singer, he couldn't sleep at night because he was thinking about the offer before informing his wife about it.

His wife reportedly advised against accepting the deal since "it's not every money that should be spent."

"I have done songs to shame politicians, meaning I am not a politician, but this time if I do it, people will start aligning me with a political party, so I can't put my career on the line,” Shasha Marley explained his reason for refusing it.