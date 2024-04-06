Create a category for bloggers in the Ghana Music Awards - Boga Ali Hashim urges Charter House

Boga Ali Hashim, a Ghanaian blogger, has called on Charter House, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, to create a category for bloggers in the awards scheme.

He believes that bloggers play a crucial role in the music and entertainment industry and deserve to be acknowledged and awarded on a prestigious platform like the Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, the nomination of bloggers for the awards will motivate and encourage young people who aspire to become bloggers and make a career in the industry.

In a social media post, he wrote, "Dear Charter House, I think it is high time bloggers get a slot at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards in line with the role they play in today's digital music age. The role of bloggers in the music industry has become increasingly significant, and Ghanaian bloggers, in particular, have played a crucial role in shaping the music landscape in the country."

He further added, "Ghanaian bloggers have significantly impacted the music industry by acting as a bridge between artists and their fans. Through their platforms, bloggers promote new music releases, provide behind-the-scenes coverage of events, and conduct interviews with artists, creating a more intimate connection between musicians and their audience."

He concluded by saying, "Our role as bloggers cannot be overlooked in this music space. We need to change the status quo and reinvent the wheel starting with the TGMA. Appreciate and award the Ghanaian blogger.

This will inspire young bloggers hoping to pursue a career in the field.

Thank you for considering my request. Sincerely”

The list of nominees for the various categories for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards was unveiled during the launch of the 25th anniversary of the awards scheme.

The main event is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024.

Source: Ghanaprex.com