ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Create a category for bloggers in the Ghana Music Awards - Boga Ali Hashim urges Charter House

Industry News Create a category for bloggers in the Ghana Music Awards - Boga Ali Hashim urges Charter House
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Boga Ali Hashim, a Ghanaian blogger, has called on Charter House, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, to create a category for bloggers in the awards scheme.

He believes that bloggers play a crucial role in the music and entertainment industry and deserve to be acknowledged and awarded on a prestigious platform like the Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, the nomination of bloggers for the awards will motivate and encourage young people who aspire to become bloggers and make a career in the industry.

In a social media post, he wrote, "Dear Charter House, I think it is high time bloggers get a slot at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards in line with the role they play in today's digital music age. The role of bloggers in the music industry has become increasingly significant, and Ghanaian bloggers, in particular, have played a crucial role in shaping the music landscape in the country."

He further added, "Ghanaian bloggers have significantly impacted the music industry by acting as a bridge between artists and their fans. Through their platforms, bloggers promote new music releases, provide behind-the-scenes coverage of events, and conduct interviews with artists, creating a more intimate connection between musicians and their audience."

He concluded by saying, "Our role as bloggers cannot be overlooked in this music space. We need to change the status quo and reinvent the wheel starting with the TGMA. Appreciate and award the Ghanaian blogger.

This will inspire young bloggers hoping to pursue a career in the field.

Thank you for considering my request. Sincerely”

The list of nominees for the various categories for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards was unveiled during the launch of the 25th anniversary of the awards scheme.

The main event is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024.

Source: Ghanaprex.com

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Fuel price will exceed GH17 soon – COPEC predicts Fuel price will exceed GH¢17 soon – COPEC predicts

10 hours ago

If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will go home – Interior Minister warns Immigration officers If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will g...

10 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Shelving KPMG report on GRA-SML deal will favour Mahama – Martin Kpebu to Akufo-...

10 hours ago

April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

10 hours ago

Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minority Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minor...

10 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha ‘Was your promise to give students tablets a vote-buying ploy too?’ — Salam Must...

10 hours ago

Kwame Governs Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Bawumia campaign now ‘economic-free’; you may think he isn't an economist — Mino...

10 hours ago

Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working cocoa farmers – Minority Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working coc...

10 hours ago

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi Six persons behind staging of kidnap of PRESEC student succeeded in collecting G...

10 hours ago

French top diplomat Stephane Sejourne began his first visit to Africa on Saturday in Kenya. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile France says to build 'balanced partnerships' with Africa

Just in....
body-container-line