I'm not a gay — Charly Boy

I'm not a gay — Charly Boy
Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, known widely as Charly Boy, has addressed long-time rumours about his sexuality.

In a recent interview with reality star Uriel Oputa, Charly Boy indicated that while he acknowledges having a feminine side, he is not gay.

Dispelling speculations, the ‘Area Fada’ explained that his feminine persona, whom he affectionately refers to as Linda, is simply a character he portrayed during his Charly Boy show days, particularly as Miss Zigizigi, a role he adopted while in the United States.

“I have a feminine side I called Linda. And I remember when I was doing the Charly Boy show, I had this character I always played called Miss Zigizigi. I picked that up when I was in the United States. So I’ve my feminine ways and sometimes I can get confusing if you really don’t know who I am,” Charly Boy explained.

Addressing rumours about his sexual orientation, he emphasized that despite the speculation, he is not gay. He further stated that if he were gay, he would actively champion the fight for gay rights in Nigeria, a cause he passionately believes in.

“I could be but I am not. Because if I was gay I would be carrying my placards going around and fighting for gay rights,” he asserted, setting the record straight on his stance regarding his sexuality.

With this clarification, Charly Boy hopes to put an end to the persistent rumours and speculations surrounding his personal life, reaffirming his commitment to authenticity and truth.

