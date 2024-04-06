ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I want to visit Ghana — Michael Jordan

Industry News I want to visit Ghana — Michael Jordan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Renowned American actor and film producer, Michael Bakari Jordan, has revealed his desire to visit Ghana, citing the country’s renowned hospitality and caring nature as major factors driving his interest.

In a video shared on X, Jordan expressed his excitement about exploring Ghana, a destination that has been on his radar for quite some time.

He disclosed that he has been captivated by the stories shared with him about the warmth and affectionate nature of Ghanaians, compelling him to experience it firsthand.

“Another place I can't really wait to go is Ghana. My father has spent a lot of time there. For whatever reason, every time I try to go there, something that I cannot change pops up,” Jordan remarked, reflecting on his persistent desire to visit the West African nation.

He further revealed that his father’s experiences in Ghana have piqued his curiosity, fueling his eagerness to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage and unique charm.

“It's a place where people tell me stories with similar feelings of love and affinity. So, I really want to go there,” Jordan emphasized, highlighting the deep sense of connection he feels towards Ghana.

As anticipation builds for his potential visit, fans and followers eagerly await Jordan’s journey to Ghana, anticipating the enriching experiences and cultural insights that lie ahead for the acclaimed actor.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fuel price will exceed GH17 soon – COPEC predicts Fuel price will exceed GH¢17 soon – COPEC predicts

3 hours ago

If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will go home – Interior Minister warns Immigration officers If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will g...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Shelving KPMG report on GRA-SML deal will favour Mahama – Martin Kpebu to Akufo-...

3 hours ago

April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minority Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minor...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha ‘Was your promise to give students tablets a vote-buying ploy too?’ — Salam Must...

3 hours ago

Kwame Governs Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Bawumia campaign now ‘economic-free’; you may think he isn't an economist — Mino...

3 hours ago

Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working cocoa farmers – Minority Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working coc...

3 hours ago

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi Six persons behind staging of kidnap of PRESEC student succeeded in collecting G...

3 hours ago

French top diplomat Stephane Sejourne began his first visit to Africa on Saturday in Kenya. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile France says to build 'balanced partnerships' with Africa

Just in....
body-container-line