Ghanaian Hiplife icon, Okyeame Kwame, has revealed drug abuse among artistes and creatives in the entertainment industry.

He said the abuse of drugs is done to divert their minds from various challenges they face in life.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Okyeame Kwame offered his perspective on the matter, inspired by a documentary by Kwame Dadzie aired on JoyNews.

According to Okyeame Kwame, one of the key factors driving artists to resort to drug abuse is their avoidance of confronting their internal struggles and challenges.

He said, “If you close your eyes and sit down for 10 seconds, immediately, all the problems you have in life will come into your brain. Because your brain is so smart that it’s always trying to solve your problem. So immediately you keep quiet, all your problems come up.

“That is why people are always trying to watch a movie, always trying to read a book, trying to talk to somebody, trying to have sex, trying to drink alcohol, and trying to smoke something to divert their brains from dealing with their problems.

“And that is the time when artistes are not willing to sit down quietly for their thoughts to punish them. But immediately they feel the problems come up, they take it, and then all the problems will go away because they have numbed their pain receptors.”

He shared insights from his personal journey, recounting a period of deep introspection and meditation that led to the creation of his acclaimed "Made in Ghana" album.

He said, “Somebody else could have resorted to becoming a sex addict to fulfill the emptiness or becoming a drug addict to fulfill the emptiness. But I let it beat me up. I sat down quietly for one year. I didn’t make any music, I didn’t go anywhere, I didn’t pick up my phone calls. I took my phone away for one year.

“I stopped everything and I sat down quietly, and went into meditation. So it was immediately after that [period] that I made the ‘Made in Ghana.’”

Acknowledging his own battle with depression, Okyeame Kwame emphasized the transformative power of allowing oneself to confront and process internal struggles without resorting to destructive coping mechanisms.

He urged fellow artistes and creatives not to shy away from introspection but to embrace the insights and solutions that arise from confronting their innermost thoughts and emotions.

“You have to sit down quietly for it to do that to you. Immediately you allow the thoughts to punish you for what you have not been able to do, it will immediately give you a solution,” he expressed.