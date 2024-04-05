ModernGhana logo
Mahama has strong plans for creative industry — John Dumelo

General News NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama[left] and John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon

Veteran Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has expressed confidence in former president John Mahama's commitment to developing Ghana's creative industry.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on Star Chat, Dumelo, who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon said Mahama has the creative industry "at heart."

He backed this assertion by pointing to Mahama's history of actively involving creative figures like himself in his presidential campaigns.

"Why is it that when it comes to elections they will want to involve a lot of creative people? Because they know we are a powerful block," Dumelo told Bola Ray.

“Once we say we are going this way we do that together,” he stressed.

The actor stated he believes Mahama's campaign manifesto will outline strong plans to support the creative industry through the Creative Arts Bill.

"I know for a fact that when our manifesto comes the plans for the Creative Act will be spelled out back to back," Dumelo quoted.

