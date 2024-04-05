ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UPDATE: Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky in court over alleged Naira abuse

General News UPDATE: Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky in court over alleged Naira abuse
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky appeared at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday to face charges relating to the alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency.

"Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, going into the Federal High Court in Lagos after waiting in the bus for his case to be called,” reported Nigeria-based Television station, Channels TV via X on Friday, April 5.

Bobrisky's court appearance is the latest development in an ongoing case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was originally arrested after a video surfaced allegedly showing him spraying bundles of cash at a movie premiere last month.

According to EFCC spokesperson Wilson Akpan, "The EFCC had invited the 31-year-old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024".

The anti-graft agency claims its investigation also revealed Bobrisky committed similar acts of disrespecting Nigeria's legal tender at other events.

He had voluntarily reported to the EFCC last Wednesday to provide his own statement regarding the allegations.

Bobrisky now faces up to one year in prison or a fine if convicted of abusing the national currency under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.

The law prohibits treating currency in any way that could dishonour its status or reduce confidence in the Nigerian monetary system such as selling, money bouquets and spraying.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme

1 hour ago

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of ACEP Current challenges in power supply caused by gas supply inadequacies — Ben Boaky...

1 hour ago

Eric Edem Agbana, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North ‘Ghanaian youth more concerned about celebrity’s private life than scholarship s...

2 hours ago

Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old bride under care at a safe place — Information Ministry Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old “bride” under care at a safe place — Informa...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: 61 of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll 2024 elections: 61% of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll

3 hours ago

Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found

5 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa 'Bawumia denouncing his government’s policies a terrible campaign strategy' - Br...

5 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia's 'dream' to increase Ghana's gold reserve is a clever solution to the c...

5 hours ago

Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR

5 hours ago

Founder and leader of the New Force party, - Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Dredging the sea to Kumasi means Eastern, Greater Accra regions will be gone; th...

Just in....
body-container-line