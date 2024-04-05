UPDATE: Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky in court over alleged Naira abuse

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky appeared at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday to face charges relating to the alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency.

"Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, going into the Federal High Court in Lagos after waiting in the bus for his case to be called,” reported Nigeria-based Television station, Channels TV via X on Friday, April 5.

Bobrisky's court appearance is the latest development in an ongoing case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was originally arrested after a video surfaced allegedly showing him spraying bundles of cash at a movie premiere last month.

According to EFCC spokesperson Wilson Akpan, "The EFCC had invited the 31-year-old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024".

The anti-graft agency claims its investigation also revealed Bobrisky committed similar acts of disrespecting Nigeria's legal tender at other events.

He had voluntarily reported to the EFCC last Wednesday to provide his own statement regarding the allegations.

Bobrisky now faces up to one year in prison or a fine if convicted of abusing the national currency under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.

The law prohibits treating currency in any way that could dishonour its status or reduce confidence in the Nigerian monetary system such as selling, money bouquets and spraying.