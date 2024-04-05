Kuami Eugene didn't steal the song 'Canopy' from me — Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian musician Kwame Yogot recently addressed rumors surrounding the origin of hit song 'Canopy,' denying allegations that Kuami Eugene stole the track.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on the highly acclaimed radio show "Ayekoo Ayekoo" aired on Accra 100.5 FM, renowned rapper clarified the wrong perception surrounding a recent social media post.

Addressing the public, the artist stated, "When I made the social media post, I didn't claim ownership of the song. I'm unsure of the reasons behind the assumption that it was mine.

"I wrote 'I'm tired', and I am the only one who knows why I posted it. It's the public that is saying he has stolen my song. I've not said any such thing to anyone."

Kwame Yogot said, with Kuami Eugene, he has "many unreleased songs including the Canopy song and others".

"Even though on some of our collaborations, I am the host and Kuami the guest, the Canopy song was for Kuami and I had a guest rap performance on it," he clarified.

According to Yogot, the original Canopy song with his verse "was supposed to be on the album [Kuami Eugene] released recently [Love & Chaos] but it was not added".

Astonished at the allegation at Eugene, his collaborator on the hit song Biibi Besi, had stolen his song, he proclaimed: "Eii! Kuami Eugene cannot steal my song, pardon me."

On why he shared a video accusing singer-songwriter and producer Kuami Eugene of stealing the Canopy from him, Kwame Yogot responded: "It's my platform and I was mentioned in the video."