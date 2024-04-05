ModernGhana logo
Any ‘student’ that comes to my studio must be serious, bring no girl — Hammer to artistes

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, famously known as Hammer, has warned aspiring artistes who seek to collaborate with him to be serious and professional in the studio.

In an interview on 3Music TV, Hammer expressed his dedication to maintaining a focused and disciplined atmosphere in his studio, outlining specific expectations for those seeking to work with him.

Hammer made it clear that any artiste entering his studio must approach their work with a student-like mentality, ready to learn and grow in their craft.

"I am a very detailed person. One thing everybody knows about me is ‘Don't bring a girl to the studio,’ because when you come to my studio, you are a student," Hammer asserted.

He believes that such standards are essential for creating high-quality music that resonates with audiences.

"People feel intimidated when they’re recording with me because my job is to make you shine. No compromises... If you do something that is not good, I will tell you spot on. I need to make sure that when you go out there, nobody can diss you," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
