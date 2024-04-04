ModernGhana logo
Most gospel artistes charge huge sums but are broke; they live in rented apartments and rent cars — Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy has revealed that most of his fellow Gospel artistes are facing financial struggles after always charging huge sums of money for shows.

In an interview with Ruthy on The Dice Show, aired on SeanCity TV, Brother Sammy revealed that several gospel musicians in Ghana are financially unstable to the extent that they live in rented apartments and use rented cars.

According to Brother Sammy, despite their high charges for performances, many gospel artistes are not finding life easy.

He expressed frustration at the disparity between the fees charged by gospel musicians and the relatively low compensation they receive for their performances, especially in large churches where they help raise funds.

Brother Sammy highlighted his refusal to succumb to financial difficulties by diversifying his income streams, including venturing into real estate.

He credited fellow public figure Tracey Boakye stating, “She inspired me to pursue real estate investments, which have provided me with financial stability and comfort.”

Watch the full interview below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

