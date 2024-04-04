ModernGhana logo
Della Sowah launches Kpando Outstanding Womens Awards

By Edem Mensah –Tsotorme || Contributor
Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando, Della Sowah has launched Kpando Outstanding Womens Awards (KOWA).

The awards scheme launched over the weekend is aimed at rewarding women in Kpando who have achieved laudable heights in various fields over the years.

The awards will reward people in Community Leadership, Business, Agriculture, Health, Sports, Education, Health, Cultural Heritage, Entertainment, Creative Arts, Volunteerism, Politics and Family values among others.

Speaking at the launch at the Kpando market, Della Sowah said, this is aimed at awarding outstanding women in varied fields.

She said that in any community when the heroes are not recognised, it makes dying for the community very difficult.

For this reason, she said this platform was created to encourage women from various walks of life who have been outstanding to be awarded.

According to Della Sowah, nominations are open from now till March 8, following that those nominated would be subjected to interview and panel assessment before the ultimates are honoured at a grand ceremony on Mother's Day this year.

