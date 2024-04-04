04.04.2024 LISTEN

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has showered praises on talented musician, King Paluta for his exploits.

Many say considering the number of years King Paluta has been around, he has not received the corresponding recognition.

Thankfully in recent times, the artiste has been able to garner the needed spotlight and has captilised on that to release numerous hit songs as well as features.

This has won him the admiration of many industry stakeholders and music lovers.

Reacting to King Paluta’s recent recognition and nominations by the country’s prestigious music awards scheme, Okyeame Kwame said “King Paluta has shown that God’s time is the best

Okyeame Kwame said King Paluta has consistently and artistically promoted his sound and style across the country and beyond.

This he said was achieved through relentless efforts coupled with Paluta's determination to succeed regardless.

King Paluta received four nominations at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Best Collaboration, New Artiste of the Year, Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste, and Best Hiplife Song of the Year.