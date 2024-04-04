ModernGhana logo
‘Funny Face is an asset to the industry; let’s not wait for his death before we show him love’ — COKA to Ghanaians

Renowned politician Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Coka, has spoken out against the recent wave of criticism directed at comedian Funny Face following his involvement in a motor accident.

According to him, Funny Face is a valuable asset to Ghana’s entertainment industry and deserves support and compassion from Ghanaians.

Funny Face was involved in a car accident on Sunday, March 24, 2023, at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction, leading to his detention in police custody for two weeks.

Following the accident, social media platforms were filled with criticism accusing Funny Face of careless driving.

Reacting to this backlash, Coka took to his Facebook page to express sympathy for Funny Face and called on Ghanaians to rally behind him during this challenging time.

He stressed the importance of offering support to Funny Face rather than condemning him, highlighting his significant contributions to Ghana’s entertainment industry.

“I was shocked when I saw this picture on social media. Ghana’s entertainment industry, pastors, and others, let us help not to crush his dreams because he is an asset to Ghana’s entertainment industry,” Coka wrote.

Coka further urged Ghanaians not to wait until Funny Face’s demise to express love and appreciation for him.

Instead, he called for immediate assistance and encouragement to help Funny Face overcome his current struggles.

“Don’t let him die before we write long tributes about him. There is always a second chance in life, so Ghana’s entertainment industry, please let’s help bring Funny Face back to the industry. It is not too late,” Coka emphasised.

However, Coka advised Funny Face to conduct himself responsibly and make positive choices as he navigates through his challenges.

“Funny Face, when there is life, there is hope, and remember we still love you, so do not mess up,” Coka said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

