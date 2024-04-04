ModernGhana logo
‘I’ll establish a Legon TV, add more buses if elected as SRC President’ — Guru

Exclusive News Guru, Ghanaian singer
Guru, Ghanaian singer

Famed Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known professionally as Guru, has expressed his intention to run for Student Representative Council (SRC) President at the University of Ghana.

Guru, who is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the university, believes he is well-positioned to take on the leadership role.

"I'm currently studying with the University of Ghana in Political Science and Information Studies and I'm in my third year. I want to start there because I have seen the happenings and the kind of leader that people want," the renowned rapper stated in an interview with TV3's New Day program on Thursday, April 4.

If elected, Guru outlined key policy initiatives he would pursue, including establishing a Legon TV station to complement the existing student radio.

"I'm looking forward to bringing Legon TV, students are tired of the radio station. We should have a Legon TV," he said.

Transport was another issue the artist hopes to tackle, as he says the university lacks enough buses.

“The buses on campus are very few, we need to add more," Guru added.

The veteran musician aims to address challenges facing students and improve their university experience utilizing the skills and perspectives gained from both his studies and music career.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

