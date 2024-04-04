ModernGhana logo
Davido to sue Kenyan TV over April Fools’ joke

Nigerian musician Davido, has vowed to take legal action against a Kenyan media house for a widely circulated April Fools' joke that falsely claimed he was arrested in Kenya for cocaine possession.

The prank, initially reported by Kenya's K24 TV on April 1, alleged that the Afrobeats star was apprehended after illicit substances were discovered aboard his private jet.

Davido, who had just concluded a successful East African tour, vehemently denied the allegations, branding them as 'entirely untrue' and 'extremely irresponsible'.

In a statement on social media, the 31-year-old artist stated, “I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world,” clarifying that he has never faced legal issues in Nigeria, the United States, or any other nation he has visited during his career.

Following the circulation of the fake news, Davido found himself inundated with calls from concerned fans. Dismissing the claims, he assured his supporters of his safety and emphasized that he had returned home to Nigeria without any incident.

Expressing his dismay at the dissemination of false information, Davido announced his intention to pursue legal recourse against the responsible media entities. He emphasised the seriousness of the allegations, regardless of the pretext of April Fools’ Day.

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of 'April Fools', and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation,” Davido asserted.

