Bro Sammy opens up about award snub, blames Nacee for blocking his success

The nation-worshipper, Bro Sammy, is one fantastic gospel musician Ghanaians can boast of, but when it comes to awards, he is conspicuously missing for obvious reasons.

However, the good news is that Bro Sammy has finally revealed the reason for his hiatus when it comes to winning awards as a gospel musician.

According to Bro Sammy, in a chit-chat with Ruthy on "The Dice Show" on SeanCity TV, he made it emphatic that as long as Nacee is alive and still actively involved in gospel music, his fans should not expect him to win any prestigious award in Ghana, especially The Ghana Music Awards.

In Bro Sammy's words, Nacee keeps sabotaging him in every popular awards event organized in the country for reasons best known to him.

