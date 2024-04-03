ModernGhana logo
Most artistes see traveling visas as breakthrough and abandon their managers — Mr Logic laments

Artist manager and entrepreneur, Mr. Logic has raised concerns about the trend of artistes abandoning their managers after achieving success, attributing this phenomenon to the acquisition of visas as a perceived breakthrough.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta on Urban Blend, Mr. Logic lamented the lack of appreciation from some emerging artistes towards their managers, who often invest time, effort, and resources into nurturing their careers.

Mr. Logic narrated a personal experience where an artiste he once managed decided to part ways after securing a visa to the United Kingdom.

He said, “As for our people from here, you put in the work for them, and they don’t appreciate it. Those who are across borders appreciate the work music executives put in. I’m fully confident that Mo will not let me down because she has seen it all.

“She does not need a visa to America and say ‘since I’m going to America, I will not work with you’. The last artiste I worked with got a UK visa and decided not to work with me. A lot of them see getting a visa as a breakthrough.

He emphasised the need for artistes to recognize the role played by their managers in their journey to success, rather than viewing visas as the ultimate achievement.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

