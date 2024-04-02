ModernGhana logo
02.04.2024 General News

Asamoah Gyan, Shatta Wale were once under my guidance; my motivation was to save them from suffering — Maame Dokono

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono has shed light on her philanthropic endeavors, revealing that she played a role in shaping the careers of several notable individuals, including footballer star Asamoah Gyan and musician Shatta Wale.

During an interview on Happy FM, Maame Dokono, whose real name is Grace Omaboe, shared insights into her efforts to uplift and support individuals across various sectors beyond the entertainment industry.

While she did not delve into specific details, Maame Dokono disclosed that Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale were once beneficiaries of her guidance and assistance.

"I've assisted many in this country. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are among those I've supported.

“Shatta Wale, at one point, came under my guidance. Some of the beneficiaries are professionals in banking and medicine, among others. My motivation was to alleviate suffering," she revealed.

In a previous interview with TV3, Maame Dokono elaborated on her role in nurturing Shatta Wale's talent, emphasizing that she provided him with opportunities on the popular show "By The Fire Side."

"Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on 'By the Fireside'... he's just one of the many individuals I've assisted," she stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

