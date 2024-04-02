Dumsor: ‘Machines can fail; ECG just have to tell Ghanaians ahead of time’ — David Osei

Ghanaian actor and NPP sympathizer, Prince David Osei has waded into the recent intermittent power outages, known locally as ‘dumsor.’

The ECG on Friday, March 29, announced that the erratic power supply has been stabilised.

The power distributor emphasized that customers experiencing blackouts may be due to localized faults and such, should contact their call lines for resolution.

The filmmaker said it is possible for it to be a result of machines, looking at the fact that machines and equipment are bound to fail, citing a recent blackout in the Canadian city of Toronto.

However, speaking on Accra-based JoyFM’s TheBigStory, the actor urged the ECG to inform the public ahead of time to avoid any issues.

“We all felt it. I don't know if you are aware that the whole of Toronto went off. Toronto, Canada, there was a blackout. So once you are dealing with equipment, you are dealing with machines, things can fail. But the truth is, if there is a problem, then you tell the people ahead of time,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, the actor was among the celebrities who were the frontrunners of the #DumsorMustStop vigil during President John Mahama's administration in 2015.

Ghanaians have for some months now been lamenting what they described a return of the dumsor experienced under the past Mahama-led NDC administration.

They have been calling for a load-shedding timetable but the ECG and the Energy Ministry insist there is no load-shedding as the recent issues are due to technical glitches.