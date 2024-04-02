'Some women will approach me and tell me what they want from me' — John Dumelo

02.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has revealed intriguing insights into his social life.

Dumelo, who has been an influential figure in both the entertainment industry and politics, shed light on the complexities of relationships and encounters with admirers.

During an interview with Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo disclosed that he has been approached severally by women, ranging from subtle hints to direct propositions.

“Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John, this is what I want from you," Dumelo shared, reflecting on the frank conversations by some women in expressing their desires.

The actor's revelation offers a glimpse into the realities faced by public figures, where personal boundaries are often tested by admirers and opportunists alike.

While many may assume that celebrities are shielded from such encounters, Dumelo's openness underscores the vulnerability inherent in navigating relationships amidst fame and public scrutiny.