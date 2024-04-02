Massive turnout at MTN SIW in Kumasi, ACP Kofi Sarpong laud organisers

ModernGhana logo
Multiple award-winning gospel musician, ACP Kofi Sarpong has praised organisers of the MTN Stands In Worship(SIW) for the foresight to send the event to Kumasi, for the first time.

ACP Sarpong who spoke to the media after his performance on the night, said, he was overwhelmed by the massive turnout and the patron's passion for gospel music.

"The crowd was awesome and energetic. It was great to have the event in Kumasi on Easter day and we are looking forward to more of such in coming days," he stated.

The 2024 MTN SIW came off at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday which saw a capacity-filled auditorium as hundreds of people turned out for the event.

According to ACP Sarpong, the death of Christ and his resurrection was meant for salvation and must be recognised in a Godly manner.

"The funfair is becoming too much and people must rather look into Christ's death and resurrection and what it brought to mankind and it would help all of us," he stated.

Consequently, he said, the SIW allows people to pour out their hearts and say 'Thank You' to God for how far He has brought them.

"It is a laudable idea that MTN has ensured that everyone gathered to acknowledge God," he added.

"I have enjoyed myself and I appreciate the opportunity to sing and see the massive crowd with me," he stressed.

"The joy of the Lord is my strength and when we get the opportunity to mount the stage, we cannot do anything mediocre," he said.

The MTN SIW in Kumasi also featured Obaapa Christy, Bra Sammy, Kwaku Gyasi and the Kumasi Evengel Choir.

It was a charged atmosphere of great performances from some of the best musicians in the country.

