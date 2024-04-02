ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.04.2024 Industry News

Lizzo quits music industry due to online ridicule over appearance, character

Lizzo quits music industry due to online ridicule over appearance, character
02.04.2024 LISTEN

US pop star Lizzo has quit the music industry because she is tired of being ridiculed online for her looks and her character.

The About Damn Time singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, does not make it clear what she is referring to or what sparked the online statement.

However, it comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,"Lizzo, 35, said on Instagram.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

She ended the post saying: "I didn't sign up for this s**t. I quit," with a peace sign emoji.

Last August, Lizzo and her production company weresued by ex-dancersArianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding that the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound".

On Thursday, Lizzo appeared at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a fundraiser for the US president, which Mindy Kaling hosted.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police

2 hours ago

IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review

2 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of memoir Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of...

2 hours ago

Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher

2 hours ago

A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police protection A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police p...

2 hours ago

Gborbu Wulomos relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – GaDangme Council Gborbu Wulomo’s relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – ...

2 hours ago

Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomos alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomo’s alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl

2 hours ago

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi Akufo-Addo supports anti-gay bill; he asked MPs to ensure the bill is passed – N...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Man up, speak to Ghanaians on the fate of anti-gay bill – Franklin Cudjoe calls ...

4 hours ago

Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assemblies of God Church tells Akufo-Addo Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assem...

Just in....
body-container-line