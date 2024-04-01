ModernGhana logo
'New month, new music' — Mr Drew hints at new track with new photos

New Release Mr. Drew, Ghanaian singer
Mr. Drew, Ghanaian singer

Ghanaian Afrobeats star Mr Drew has hinted that new music is on the way, sharing photos on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, posted three new photos of himself to his social media handles on Monday, April 1, with the caption "New Month New Music New."

In the images, Mr Drew is dressed stylishly in all white, and staring intensely at the camera.

His cryptic teasing of "New Music" has got fans excitedly speculating about what could be coming next from the hitmaker.

Mr Drew is currently riding high off the success of his hit track "Case Remix," which has been nominated for "Most Popular Song" at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The track featuring Mophty has racked up millions of streams since it was released on August 10, 2023.

Mr Drew first rose to prominence after finishing as runner-up on the reality TV show MTN Hitmaker in 2017.

He was subsequently signed to Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music label, where he released his acclaimed debut album "ALPHA" in 2021.

The album featured successful collaborations with acts like Victor AD, Seyi Shay and Kwabena Kwabena.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
