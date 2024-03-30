ModernGhana logo
Sonnie Badu welcomes sixth baby on Good Friday

General News Sonnie Badu and his newly-born baby
Sonnie Badu and his newly-born baby

Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann-Marie Badu have welcomed their sixth child together, a baby boy.

The birth occurred on Good Friday, March 29—the day marking the death of Jesus Christ on the Christian calendar.

In a Facebook post announcing the birth, Sonnie Badu expressed his joy at the addition to his family.

He wrote: “Early this morning on Good Friday God gives me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth; the BADU legacy.”

The famed singer and preacher sees the new baby as continuing an important family legacy—a legacy of spreading the word of God.

“Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate. You are here to join your bother; as you both carry the legacy that God has trusted us with. Carry it in the fear of the Lord; and do it in humility and integrity.”

The gospel singer also praised his wife for her strength during the birth, saying “it was a joy to standby by you as always.”

Badu and Ann-Marrie, who married in 2014, now have six children together—four girls and two boys.

