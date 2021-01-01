Miss Grand Prix International 2019 celebrates Christmas with disabled and orphans

Miss Grand Prix World/UN 2019 Harriet Lamptey celebrates Christmas with Physically challenged persons, disabled and needy children in the Greater Accra Region.

The 26-year-old Harriet has been a blessing to the needy, disabled, and Orphans at society in Greater Accra for the past three years with her Foundation 'Herticare Foundation'.

The University of Ghana (Legon) Graduate spent Christmas Eve with massive clouds in the Nungua and Teshie communities.

Sharing food, and other food items to the children in the mentioned communities gear a beautiful party for most of the people who were not expecting such a Pandemic year.