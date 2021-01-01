ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.01.2021 General News

Dee Baby Wins Di Asa Season 4

By Daily Guide
Dee Baby (left) being presented with the keys to her car
LISTEN JAN 1, 2021
Dee Baby (left) being presented with the keys to her car


Dee Baby, a contestant from Tamale in the Northern Region has been crowned winner of Atinka TV's flagship reality show, Savana Paint Di Asa Season four.

She emerged winner out of a total of fourteen finalists with her exceptional dance skills together with votes from her fans during the grand finale of the show held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Monday.

She went home with a brand new Hyundai Accent saloon car, a popcorn machine from Sambot Industry, an undisclosed cash prize and other prizes from the various sponsors of the show.

At second place was Fafa, a sensational dancer who also walked home with a brand new Mini-Truck popularly known as 'Abosey Okai Macho', a cash prize and other prizes from the sponsors of the show.

The third position was a tie between two other finalists namely Maame and Naa Dollar. The two beautiful ladies had the same scores after votes and marks from judges were collated.

They each went home with a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and other prizes from sponsors.

The fifth position went to Amonor who also had a cash prize and products from the sponsors.

All other contestants also received cash prizes and products from Savana Paint, GMR Industries, producers of Darling Lemon Alcoholic Drink and Apolo Kumbucha, Sankofa Natural Spices amongst others.

Award-winning high-life star, Kuami Eugene shook the venue with his thrilling and dynamic contemporary highlife music and dance. Wendy Shay also got the crowd moving and turned the whole show into a party when she stormed the stage.

Dope Nation as well came through as the surprise act of the night and gave their fans an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, addressing the audience at the event, the Deputy Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, Mr Kingsley Nsiah-Poku announced that the organisation will soon launch another dance reality show dubbed, “B3 Sa Mayenhw3”.

He noted that this new initiative will not only focus on plus size woman but every well-meaning Ghanaian who is above 18.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to stay glued to Atinka TV for more details of the new reality show.

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
GhOne TV Terminates Bukom Banku Show
01.01.2021 | General News
Top US Rapper To Settle Down With His Family In Ghana
28.12.2020 | General News
Joseph Matthew nominated at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2020
23.12.2020 | General News
Amerado beats Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and others to win Most Influential Artiste
21.12.2020 | General News
History was made as the Maiden Edition of Ashanti Music Awards ended in a grand style
21.12.2020 | General News
The Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art announces Lois ARDE-ACQUAH (Ghana) as the 2020 winner of the Kuenyehia Prize
18.12.2020 | General News
Nigerian musicians arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 rules
17.12.2020 | General News
Kelvyn Boy mourns late dad
15.12.2020 | General News
I’m not going back to P-Square, change is constant – Peter Okoye
14.12.2020 | General News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line