Dee Baby Wins Di Asa Season 4



Dee Baby, a contestant from Tamale in the Northern Region has been crowned winner of Atinka TV's flagship reality show, Savana Paint Di Asa Season four.

She emerged winner out of a total of fourteen finalists with her exceptional dance skills together with votes from her fans during the grand finale of the show held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Monday.

She went home with a brand new Hyundai Accent saloon car, a popcorn machine from Sambot Industry, an undisclosed cash prize and other prizes from the various sponsors of the show.

At second place was Fafa, a sensational dancer who also walked home with a brand new Mini-Truck popularly known as 'Abosey Okai Macho', a cash prize and other prizes from the sponsors of the show.

The third position was a tie between two other finalists namely Maame and Naa Dollar. The two beautiful ladies had the same scores after votes and marks from judges were collated.

They each went home with a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and other prizes from sponsors.

The fifth position went to Amonor who also had a cash prize and products from the sponsors.

All other contestants also received cash prizes and products from Savana Paint, GMR Industries, producers of Darling Lemon Alcoholic Drink and Apolo Kumbucha, Sankofa Natural Spices amongst others.

Award-winning high-life star, Kuami Eugene shook the venue with his thrilling and dynamic contemporary highlife music and dance. Wendy Shay also got the crowd moving and turned the whole show into a party when she stormed the stage.

Dope Nation as well came through as the surprise act of the night and gave their fans an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, addressing the audience at the event, the Deputy Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, Mr Kingsley Nsiah-Poku announced that the organisation will soon launch another dance reality show dubbed, “B3 Sa Mayenhw3”.

He noted that this new initiative will not only focus on plus size woman but every well-meaning Ghanaian who is above 18.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to stay glued to Atinka TV for more details of the new reality show.