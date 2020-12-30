ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Radio & Television

All new season of Date Rush airs on Sunday January 3rd

By Chris Koney
It's back, bigger and better! Leading Ghanaian television channel, TV3 Network, has this week announced the commencement of season four of the number one game show on television for eligible single gentlemen and ladies, Date Rush.

In a communiqué from the station, the new season of the popular show is scheduled to start airing on TV3 on Sunday 3rd January 2021 and promises to be more exciting with more add-ons from the last season.

Special mention is made of candle light dinners, romantic getaways and other exciting inclusions.

The General Manager of Media General Television, Francis Doku, said “season four of Date Rush is certainly going to be bigger and better. We have done a lot brainstorming with the production team from Adesa Production Limited and we have no doubt the new season will be spectacular”.

Date Rush has become that one show lovers of exciting television content cannot afford to miss for anything with record-breaking online streaming figures and online presence for season three of the show.

Date Rush, everyone deserves love!

