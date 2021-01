History was indeed made last night at Stonebwoy and Davido’s Activate party at Sanboxbc at the Labadi beach in Accra.

From all indications, odarteyghnews.com can boldly confirm the event was sold out looking at photos and videos available to us.

One beautiful moment for Stonebwoy and Ghanaian songstress, Efya was very hilarious as stonebwoy was seen gr!nding Efya.

Watch video below;

---odarteyghnews.com