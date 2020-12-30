ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Exclusive News

Peter Amewu joins Shatta Wale on stage to perform as he grinds pretty ladies at his victory concert

LISTEN DEC 30, 2020

The newly elected MP for the Hohoe Constituency, Hon Peter Amewu was a whole mood yesterday after he joined Shatta Wale on stage during his performance at his victory concert.

Shatta Wale as usual dished out his hits upon hits songs to the excitement of fans at the event.

Mr Amewu who was also caught up in the moment decided to grind the backside of some few available ladies on stage.

The ladies also loved it and took turns dancing with the honorable member of parliament.

Shatta afterward took turns to interview each available lady and in the process showed off his Ewe speaking skills. Remember, Shatta Wale’s mother is an Ewe so it came as no surprise as he spoke the language.

Watch the video below:

