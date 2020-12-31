ModernGhanalogo

31.12.2020 Industry News

Shatta Wale endorses Peter Amewu

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has endorsed the Member of Parliament elect of the Hohoe Constituency, saying “with an MP like this (Amewu) you (Hohoe) will go forward.”

Shatta Wale who electrified the Hohoe Constituency with his sterling performance was full of praises and admiration for the MP elect.

He said although he knew the MP elect as a Shatta Fan, he never knew he had made such huge impact in Hohoe. Having witnessed it himself, he urged the constituents to support him (Amewu) to do more for them.

Shatta Wale made the commendation when he climaxed the Thank You Tour of Mr. Amewu with a music concert.

The Gringo hit maker who performed over 50 of his hit songs for two hours nonstop also described the MP elect as the Michael Jackson, thus a legend among MPs. He said, “The whole Ghana if this be your MP, then it means say, you get Michael Jackson (legend) MP.”

Shatta also commended the MP elect for his love and care for the youth saying “If you people get somebody like this, wey he dey support the youth. We go fit grow this country into a better place.”

To him not all MPs are this close to the youth as he has seen Mr. Amewu demonstrate. “Me, I dey talk. Some of our leaders, some of them, they no dey get close to us like this,” he observed.

The youth who came out in their thousands to fill the RC Park and the adjoining street described the performance and experience as historic. One of them, who gave her name as Anabel Enyo said “I cannot believe that my MP will bring a whole Shatta Wale to Hohoe. We voted well.”

---Daily Guide

