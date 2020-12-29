ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2020 Comedy News

Video: Comedian Waris shuts down funnier than COVID Comedy Show

Evergreen rising Ghanaian Standup Comedian, Comedian Waris, was the big deal at the Funnier than COVID Comedy Show held at the Snaps Cinema during the Christmas season 26th December.

The comedy event was organised to climax the very challenging year 2020 and also to make the ending of the year a more relaxed one and stress-free.

Holidaymakers cheered on and stood on their feet throughout the performances of Comedian Waris making him the unplayable lead act on the night.

Comedian Waris was born in Kumasi; his father is Umaru Ibrahim. He had his primary education at Kingsway School and went on to Odorgonno Senior High School. His tertiary education was at Top Media School where he graduated in 2014.

Career

Waris worked as an attache at both Top FM and Rainbow Radio as a sound engineer in 2014 later moved to Channel 5 TV in the same 2014.

In 2015 he worked at ecstasy entertainment as a stand-up comedian and personal assistant to award-winning comedian DKB.

He established the Waris Foundation, which occasionally donates to people leaving on the streets in Ghana.

12292020120228-vbrduhgtso-whatsapp-image-2020-12-27-at-10.26.32-am.jpeg

12292020120228-8cs1vjiuup-whatsapp-image-2020-12-27-at-6.01.46-pm.jpeg

