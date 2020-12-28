ModernGhanalogo

28.12.2020 General News

Top US Rapper To Settle Down With His Family In Ghana

Top US Rapper To Settle Down With His Family In Ghana
A popular American rapper, Meek Mill, has indicated his intentions to settle down in Ghana together with his family.

In a recent tweet, Meek Mill, a seasoned songwriter, announced his desire to start searching for a house in Ghana.

The Philadelphia born rapper, known in real life as Robert Rihmeek Williams wrote: “I don't wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living.. the odds are too stacked against us it feels like!”

Meek Mill is the owner of Dream Chasers Records.

— Daily Guide

