Obiba Sly Collins celebrates married couples with “Real Love” – LISTEN

Listen to article

This year has been a very stressful and tiring one for everyone, especially the adult community. The beat we can do is spread love across so we can receive same back in return.

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife Singer/Songwriter, Obiba Sly Collins, has decided to close the year with a memorable song he titles “Real Love”.

He sings in Yoruba language, Twi and a blend of other Ghanaian languages and English. With subtitle “E’Joo”, meaning “Kindly love truly”, he sends a very powerful message across for the younger generation to learn from the elderly how they love each other and still keep bonds for ages. Obiba Sly Collins advises the youth to be extra patient with their fellow partners in recent times owing to the rampant divorce cases among the youths. He feels the youths are stuck to materialistic things than showing true love to their partners.

He uses Ebun Sofunde SAN and his lover as a key example to highlight this message.

SAN Ebun Sofunde — this name is a very regal and well-respected name in the land of Nigeria and across Africa. Ebun Sofunde, SAN Who is a founding partner of, Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe & Belgore Legal Practitioners a seasoned attorney who has helped shaped the legal structure in Nigeria and played a major role in putting together the Nigerian constitution.

Stream Here:

Other iconic names in Ghana, Nigeria, Africa he uses as examples in “Real Love” are Names that are in the song are Former President Jerry Rawlings & Wife, Former President John Kuffour & Wife, Former President John Mahama & Wife, President Akufo Addo & Wife, The Ashanti King Otumfour Osei Tutu & Wife, Dr. Kwame Despite & Wife, Fada Dickson & Wife, Ofori Sarpong & Wife, Dr. Jonathan Yeboah & Wife, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, just to name a few.

Without boring you with too much words kindly take a listen to the song here. Kindly stream and drop your feedback. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.