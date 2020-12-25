ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.12.2020 Music News

Obiba Sly Collins celebrates married couples with “Real Love” – LISTEN

By Mustapha Attractive
Obiba Sly Collins celebrates married couples with “Real Love” – LISTEN
Listen to article

This year has been a very stressful and tiring one for everyone, especially the adult community. The beat we can do is spread love across so we can receive same back in return.

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife Singer/Songwriter, Obiba Sly Collins, has decided to close the year with a memorable song he titles “Real Love”.

He sings in Yoruba language, Twi and a blend of other Ghanaian languages and English. With subtitle “E’Joo”, meaning “Kindly love truly”, he sends a very powerful message across for the younger generation to learn from the elderly how they love each other and still keep bonds for ages. Obiba Sly Collins advises the youth to be extra patient with their fellow partners in recent times owing to the rampant divorce cases among the youths. He feels the youths are stuck to materialistic things than showing true love to their partners.

He uses Ebun Sofunde SAN and his lover as a key example to highlight this message.

SAN Ebun Sofunde — this name is a very regal and well-respected name in the land of Nigeria and across Africa. Ebun Sofunde, SAN Who is a founding partner of, Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe & Belgore Legal Practitioners a seasoned attorney who has helped shaped the legal structure in Nigeria and played a major role in putting together the Nigerian constitution.

Stream Here:
Other iconic names in Ghana, Nigeria, Africa he uses as examples in “Real Love” are Names that are in the song are Former President Jerry Rawlings & Wife, Former President John Kuffour & Wife, Former President John Mahama & Wife, President Akufo Addo & Wife, The Ashanti King Otumfour Osei Tutu & Wife, Dr. Kwame Despite & Wife, Fada Dickson & Wife, Ofori Sarpong & Wife, Dr. Jonathan Yeboah & Wife, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, just to name a few.

Without boring you with too much words kindly take a listen to the song here. Kindly stream and drop your feedback. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

Journalist

More Music News
Modern Ghana Links
Savana Paint "Di Asa": Dee Baby drives home Brand New Car as Winner of Season 4
30.12.2020 | Music News
ARMA2020: Francis Addai-Nimoh woos investors into the music industry
22.12.2020 | Music News
Reggie & Bollie to release a 21 track Album titled ‘Clarity’
22.12.2020 | Music News
I don't have hope in creative arts agency, it will be used as a political tool - Rex Omar (Video)
20.12.2020 | Music News
Ayesem set to end 2020 with Christmas banger 'Party Papa'
15.12.2020 | Music News
Keche, Fameye set December mood with new banger
05.12.2020 | Music News
Legendary Evi-Edna Ogholi predicts a global hit for Blakk Rasta's Cameroon
03.12.2020 | Music News
‘Cameroon Why?’ Blakk Rasta’s new hit?
03.12.2020 | Music News
America based Ghanaian artiste Oboy Murphy features Medikal on new single “Pressure Befawo”
03.12.2020 | Music News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line