25.12.2020 Industry News

Article Wan and Samini to drop a Project in 2021 (Video)

By Mustapha Attractive
Ghanaian hiplife musician Article Wan is set to release a music project with celebrated Dancehall icon Samini in the year 2021.

Article Wan who has always referred to Samini as his boss confirmed this information to Journalist and Blogger attractive mustapha Nii okai Inusa at Dansoman Kigali Hotel during his birthday party .

According to Article Wan, he and Samini have a song project they recorded in London awaiting finishing touches .

He added that somewhere ending of 2019 was when the project began but due to the Covid-19 outbreak and other reasons the initial release date changed .

He was quick to add that hopefully as we enter into 2021, they will officially release the project .

Samini over the years has been an inspiration to many musicians as he keeps offering support and grants opportunities to upcoming artistes to also excel and rise in the music industry .

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

Journalist

