Paris Beatz Signs Afro Beat Singers Ovatone

Ghanaian record producer and talent manager Lloyd Cadman Annan Prah professionally known as Paris Beatz has signed two beautiful singers known as Ovatone.

Ovatone is an afro beat duo made up of Tammy Labrah and Paula Kennedy.

Paris Beatz has been in the music industry for some years and has produced songs like "Haters In Tears" by Wendy Shay featuring Shatta Wale, "Obama Dance" by Ahkan featuring Medikal and Junior US, Yaw Berk's "Anything Else" featuring Fameye, "Shoe Size" by Vudumane and Zlatan among others.

Ovatone is ready to shake the Ghanaian music industry with good songs and under Paris Beatz's management they are hopeful of making a mark in Ghana and beyond.

ABOUT PAULA KENNEDY

Paula Abena Konadu Tawiah popularly known as Paula Kennedy is an inspired songstress, jovial and crazy.

Making music has always been her dream.

She attended University of Ghana - Legon and comes from Cape Coast in the Central region.

ABOUT TAMMY LABRAH

Tammy Debrah professionally known as Tammy Labrah is a determined young lady with a passion to sing.

She hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern region and is a product of KNUST Senior High School.

Tammy is the CEO of Tams Outlet.

